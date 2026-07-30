Construction for new Dublin 7 project in Huber Heights prompts concerns over city transparency

Construction is underway on Dublin 7 in Huber Heights, a new development facing criticism from residents calling for greater government transparency. The project is an extension of The Dublin Pub, a business located in the Oregon District.

The construction site is located between the Tru Hotel and TJ Chumps.

The development follows the city’s comprehensive plan adopted in 2023, which designates the land as a “live local center” intended to house daily needs and amenities for the community.

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Paul Shaeffer, a Huber Heights resident who has lived in the area since 2003, said his frustration is not directed at the specific business being built. “Dublin 7 itself doesn’t have me frustrated,” Shaeffer said.

Instead, he expressed concerns regarding the city’s decision-making process.

Shaeffer noted that the city has initiated what officials call a “transformational economic development program.” He said he believes the 2023 comprehensive plan does not provide enough transparency for the community to understand how local leaders utilize public resources.

“I feel in a community like this under our kind of governance, that the public ought to have the information available to understand how the city makes the decisions it does with its public resources,” Shaeffer said.

The site, where crews have moved in to begin work, sits directly across from The Rose Music Center. Shaeffer emphasized that the core issue for residents involves having a voice in city operations. “It’s about citizen engagement and involvement and having oversight and insight as to what the government is doing,” Shaeffer said.

The city declined to provide a comment regarding the residents’ concerns. Shaeffer reiterated that while he has seen the city transform tremendously over the last two decades, he wants more clarity on the methods used for development.

“I’m not anti-growth. I’m NOT against what it is that we’re doing as a city. I’m really questioning how we’re doing it, not what we’re going,” Shaeffer said.

The mayor is scheduled to publicly address the matter during a public meeting this Monday.

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