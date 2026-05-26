Construction temporarily closes on-ramp to I-75 NB in Troy

TROY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is temporarily closing an exit ramp in Troy as part of an ongoing rehabilitation project.

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Starting this morning, the entrance ramp from State Route 41 to northbound Interstate 75 will be closed for approximately seven days.

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ODOT said the closure is necessary to overhaul the concrete pavement.

Drivers will be detoured to SR 41 to I-75 South to SR 55 to I-75 North.

“ODOT understands the impact this closure will have on residents, businesses and the overall community; however, we also recognize the importance of this project, and we remain committed to upholding our standards of excellence in improving Ohio’s infrastructure while also focusing on the safety of motorists and work crews,” ODOT stated.

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