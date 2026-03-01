Construction worker dead after being hit on interstate, police searching for suspect

COLUMBUS — A construction worker died after being hit by a vehicle in a work zone on Interstate 70 near downtown Columbus on Saturday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police said a maroon Toyota sedan was traveling west on I-70, approaching State Route 315 around 2 a.m., according to our news partner, WBNS.

The driver of the Toyota had entered a construction zone while workers were present.

In the construction zone, the driver allegedly swerved and hit a worker and a generator.

The driver fled the scene.

The construction worker was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:12 a.m.

A Columbus public safety dispatcher said the area will likely be closed until at least Monday.

Motorists can make a detour from I-70 westbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to Route 315/ I-70 westbound.

Anyone with information about the involved vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at (614) 645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

