Construction worker injured after falling 10 feet off roof

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A construction worker was seriously injured after falling off a roof on Wednesday morning.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies and medics responded around 7:39 a.m. to the 8500 block of County Road 66A on a report that a male had fallen from a roof.

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Phil Grant, New Bremen EMS Administrator, told News Center on Thursday that the man was working on the roof when he fell approximately 10 feet.

He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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