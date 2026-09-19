Construction worker killed after being hit by vehicle on Ohio interstate

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

HAMILTON COUNTY — A construction worker is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Ohio early Friday.

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The crash happened on Sept. 18 at around 4 a.m. on Interstate 275 near the I-75 ramp in Hamilton County, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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The vehicle hit a construction worker while working on eastbound I-275, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Medics transported him to the hospital, where he died.

I-275 was closed while officers investigated the crash, police officials said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

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