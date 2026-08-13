Construction worker rescued after transformer falls into water near work site

Transformer falls in water near construction site, trapping worker

SPRINGFIELD — An unusual rescue for crews in Clark County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shortly before 2 p.m., a transformer fell into water surrounding a construction site on W. North Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

It trapped a worker on a concrete pad.

Springfield Fire called Ohio Edison to shut off the power.

Once the power was off, the worker was able to walk to safety.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]