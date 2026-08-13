Construction worker rescued after transformer falls into water near work site

SPRINGFIELD — An unusual rescue for crews in Clark County on Thursday.
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Shortly before 2 p.m., a transformer fell into water surrounding a construction site on W. North Street.
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It trapped a worker on a concrete pad.
Springfield Fire called Ohio Edison to shut off the power.
Once the power was off, the worker was able to walk to safety.
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