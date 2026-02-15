Contractor to lay off over 60 employees at WPAFB

WPAFB — Astrion is reducing its workforce at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a move that will affect 61 employees currently assigned to the F-15 contract.

The permanent separations are expected to occur on or around May 31, 2026, coinciding with the end of the current contract extension.

The company issued the notification in compliance with the federal and Ohio Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) acts.

According to the company notice, none of the affected employees is represented by a union. Additionally, no bumping rights exist for those losing their positions.

The company initially notified employees about the contract award to a successor on Dec. 22, 2025.

The work currently performed by Astrion is expected to transition to a new contractor.

While Astrion indicated that some impacted workers might be offered continued employment by the successor contractor, the company stated it has no insight into the specific number of employees who will receive offers.

