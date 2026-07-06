Cooler, drier air making a comeback

The heat wave that is baking 60 million Americans alredy will get worse before it gets better.

DAYTON — A cold front has moved through the Maimi Valley and cooler and drier air has move in. It’s definitely noticeable throughout the mornings and can be recognized throughout the afternoon’s through Wednesday. High temperatures are near their average of 86 degrees and morning lows of 66 degrees.

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Warm moist air will move back in late week ahead of the next cold front that will slide through into Friday morning. Even then, the high temperature will stay just slightly above normal in the upper 80s. There are no 90 degree days in the forecast at least for the next 7 days.

Temperature Trend

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The next cold front will slide through the Valley Friday. Our rain and storm chances will increase Friday morning and a few stronger storms may be possible, but temperatures will drop into the low 80s. There is also the potential for some across the Valley to stay in the 70s late week and into the upcoming weekend.

Humidity Tracker

It’s not just temperature, dew points will also drop. The lower the number the lower the mugginess. Dew point temperatures will fall into the middle 60s, meaning it won’t be as humid.

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