Body recovered from debris of house fire in Montgomery County

Crews responded to a structure fire in Jefferson Township early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 120 block of Calumet Lane before 4 a.m.

Firefighters battle house fire in Montgomery Co

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Remains were recovered from the debris of a house fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

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Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an investigation into a missing person from Jefferson Township.

That investigation led them to the 100 block of Calumet Lane.

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News Center 7 previously reported that crews were called to the 100 block of Calumet Lane before 4 a.m. on Oct. 2 for a fire.

While searching the fire debris Tuesday, deputies found human remains, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Those remains were given to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

Deputies have not said at this time if they suspect foul play.

We will continue to follow this story.

911 Call reveals moments after home catches on fire Crews responded to a structure fire in Jefferson Township early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 120 block of Calumet Lane before 4 a.m.

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