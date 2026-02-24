Coroner denies request for preliminary autopsy report in Tipp City murder investigation

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Coroner will not be releasing the preliminary autopsy report of a Tipp City Woman who was shot and killed last week.

Ashley Flynn died one week ago in her home on Cunningham Court in Tipp City.

Her husband, Caleb Flynn, has been in jail since Thursday. He is charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

News Center 7 requested a copy of the preliminary autopsy report completed by the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

Miami County Coroner William Ginn denied the request, stating that he is not required to release the report.

“Per our County Prosecutor, the information from the Preliminary Autopsy in our state is not required to be released as Public Knowledge. Thus, I will not be releasing the autopsy findings per his direction,” Ginn said in a statement.

Flynn’s murder remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

