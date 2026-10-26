Coroner identifies man killed in Trotwood shooting that injured 1 other

A woman called 911 and asked for help after a deadly shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

Woman calls 911 after shooting victim bangs on door asking for help

TROTWOOD — The 24-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Trotwood earlier this month has been identified.

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Michael Steele, 24, was identfied by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, in the 900 block of Miller Avenue in Trotwood.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman said that she answered the door and found a bleeding man begging for help. She did not know where he came from.

“He was just banging on doors trying to get somebody to call the police. I just happened to open,” the caller said. “He said that he was shot.”

The woman called from Summit Square Apartments near Miller Avenue, where Trotwood Police said the shooting happened. She told dispatchers that she did not know that there was a shooting.

Trotwood Police confirmed to News Center 7 that medics took one man to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Police said they located Steele deceased in a vehicle nearby. The Montgomery County Coroner’s office responded to assist.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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