Coroner identifies remains found after Jefferson Township house fire

A community has questions after a body was found in a fire pile.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The remains that were found in the debris after a house fire in Jefferson Township earlier this month have been identified.

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Brandon Johnson, 30, was identfied on Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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News Center 7 previously reported that on Oct. 6 deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an investigation into a missing person from Jefferson Township earlier this month.

That investigation led them to the 100 block of Calumet Lane in Jefferson Township, where a home had been destroyed by a fire on Oct. 2.

During the investigation, human remains were found in the debris. The remains were given to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

News Center 7 talked with Brenda Haywood, who said she looked out her window the morning of Oct. 2 and saw flames.

She said she called 911, and someone ran across the street to help, but the fire spread too quickly.

The State Fire Marshal confirmed that its Fire and Explosives Investigation Bureau responded to the scene and has an open investigation into the Oct. 2 fire.

News Center 7 has reached back out to the State Fire Marshal for an update on the investigation.

We will continue following this story.

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