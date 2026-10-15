Coroner identifies woman killed in Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio — The woman killed in a shooting in Trotwood has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 51-year-old Julie Priser.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, officers and medics responded around 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 13 to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of Salem Bend Drive.

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A man called 911 and told dispatchers he used a code to get through his sister’s front door. In the call, he told dispatchers that he saw blood on her head.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman dead after shooting in Trotwood neighborhood

“I came over here to look for my sister,” the caller said. “All day, she’s in the basement, not answering, nonresponsive; she’s got blood on her.”

Trotwood Police Captain Michael Molchan told our news crew that officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

In an update on Wednesday, police said a man believed to be connected to the shooting was found dead in Fairborn. They confirmed he died by suicide.

Fairborn Police confirmed the man was found at a local hotel near Colonel Glenn Highway. Trotwood Police confirmed it was the Spark by Hilton.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman killed in Trotwood shooting; Police find man connected to investigation dead at hotel

“The circumstances surrounding both deaths remain under investigation, and the Trotwood Police Department is coordinating with the appropriate authorities,” Trotwood Police said in a release.

Police haven’t identified anyone else believed to be involved.

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