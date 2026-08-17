Coroner IDs 16-year-old dead after falling off roof of moving vehicle in Butler County

TRENTON — The teenage boy who died after falling off the roof of a moving vehicle in Butler County on Friday has been identified.

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Mason Young, 16, was identified on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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As previously reported, officers and medics responded just after 10:30 p.m. to a reported crash at the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Brampton Place in Trenton.

It was initially for a report of a teenager who rode on top of a vehicle and fell, according to Trenton Police.

Young was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Officers do not believe that drugs and alcohol are factors in the crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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