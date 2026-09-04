Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot, killed inside Dayton apartment complex

One person is dead after a shooting inside an apartment complex in Dayton on Thursday afternoon.

1 shot, killed in apartment complex hallway; Suspect taken into custody

DAYTON — A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a shooting inside a Dayton apartment complex on Thursday.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Antoine Gillespie.

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As previously reported, the shooting was reported at 12:40 p.m. at Wentworth Hi-Rise Apartments on Wentworth Avenue.

A 911 caller said, “There’s a person who’s been shot. I guess, here in the hallway.”

When crews got to the scene, they found Gillespie with multiple gunshot wounds in the hallway of the building’s fifth floor.

The teen died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that they heard an argument before the shooting.

Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman added that a suspect ran from the scene but was later taken into custody. The suspect was taken to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

We’re working to learn if that suspect has been charged.

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