Coroner IDs 19-year-old dead after being found shot in middle of Dayton intersection

DAYTON — The 19-year-old who died after being shot in Dayton over the weekend has been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Curt Sims, Jr. on Tuesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide
- Chappys Social House to combine operations with Zink’s Meats and Deli
- 20-year-old man killed after being struck by tree
As previously reported, the shooting occurred near McCabe and Groveland avenues just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
In a 911 call, a woman tells dispatchers someone was in the street.
“They look like they’re dying,” she tells the dispatcher.
When police got to the scene, they found the man in the middle of the intersection suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.
Sims was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Our News Center 7 crew spotted over 20 evidence markers on the ground at the scene Sunday night.
The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]