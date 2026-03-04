Coroner IDs 2 people dead after Wapakoneta house fire

WAPAKONETA — The two men who died from injuries suffered in a house fire in Wapakoneta earlier this week have been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Fenton Lucas and David Ritchie, both 63, were identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the fire was reported in the 400 block of Park Street around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area hotel to host fundraiser after woman, 5 children killed in Clinton Co. house fire
- Water main break closes part of busy road in Greene County
- Troopers respond to crash in Greene County
When they got to the scene, firefighters confirmed a working fire and immediately began fire suppression and search operations.
Lucas and Ritchie were found inside the home and transported to a Lima hospital, where they both died from their injuries.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office for an update on the investigation into the fire and its cause. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group