Coroner ID’s 22-year-old killed in shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Two separate shootings have community leaders working to see if Dayton’s Violence Interruption Program needs to be adjusted.

DAYTON — The 22-year-old man killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identfied.

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On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identfied 22-year-old Demarje Murdock.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, officers and medics were called to the 1900 block of Riverside Drive on reports of a shooting just before midnight on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a backyard. He was pronounced dead on scene.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller told dispatchers that the victim had been shot in the head.

“We all just got done eating dinner and then boom,” the caller said.

A second 911 caller said that their friend “dropped to the floor.”

The second caller said that the victim was not moving.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

News Center7 will continue following this story.

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