Coroner IDs 28-year-old man killed in shooting that injured 1 other in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A man who died after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood that left another person hospitalized last week has been identified.
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Willonte R Yates, 28, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner on Tuesday.
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Yates was killed in a shooting that was reported around 1:13 p.m. in the 2100 block of Piccadilly Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where Yates later died, according to a previous report.
Details on the other victim’s condition were not immediately available.
Dayton Police investigators searched a home in the area to make sure there were no other victims.
Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with a doorbell camera video of the shooting to come forward and contact police at 937-333-COPS or 937-222-STOP.
We will continue to follow this story.
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