Coroner IDs 40-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting

A man is dead after a shooting at a local apartment complex on Friday.

1 dead after shooting at local apartment complex, suspect in custody

DAYTON — The man shot and killed in Dayton last week has been identified.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified Reginald Gardner, 40, on Monday.

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As previously reported, the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Officers got to the scene and found Gardner shot.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Dayton Police previously confirmed the alleged shooter was in custody. News Center 7 asked the department on Monday if that person would face any charges. We haven’t received a response at the time of this report.

The department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

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