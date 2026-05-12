Coroner IDs 41-year-old man killed in tree-trimming accident

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old man who died after a tree-trimming accident in Washington Township has been identified.
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News Center 7 previously reported the accident happened on Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Sugar Ridge Lane, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
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Deputies arrived and found the man beyond help.
He was identified as Wayne Wenzler by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
His obituary describes him as a loving father, son, brother, and grandpa.
Wenzler’s death does not appear suspicious, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
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