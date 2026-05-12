Coroner IDs 41-year-old man killed in tree-trimming accident

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old man who died after a tree-trimming accident in Washington Township has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported the accident happened on Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Sugar Ridge Lane, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies arrived and found the man beyond help.

He was identified as Wayne Wenzler by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

His obituary describes him as a loving father, son, brother, and grandpa.

Wenzler’s death does not appear suspicious, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]