Coroner IDs 59-year-old man killed in crash at Montgomery County intersection

A 59-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County on Friday.

59-year-old man dies in crash at Montgomery Co. intersection

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The man who was killed in a crash in Montgomery County last week has been identfied.

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Ronnie Berger, 59, was identfied by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

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The crash happened at Derby and Infirmary Roads just after 6:35 a.m. on Friday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

An initial investigation showed that a 62-year-old man drove a 2013 Dodge Caravan north on Infirmary Road when it hit a blue 2007 Honda CR-V.

The CR-V, driven by Berger, was traveling eastbound on Derby Road when it failed to yield, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Berger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dayton Fire Department.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

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