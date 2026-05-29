Coroner IDs 68-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Butler Co.

WEST CHESTER — Investigators have identified a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Wednesday night.
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Officers and medics responded just before 7 p.m. to a crash on Tylersville Road between Princeton Glendale Road and Wethersfield Drive, according to our news partner WCPO.
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Medics transported a person to the hospital, where they later died.
That person was identified as 68-year-old Timothy Baltzell.
Baltzell was on SR-747 approaching Tylersville Road in the left turn lane.
He failed to yield to traffic while making a left turn and was hit by a Jeep Cherokee, according to a crash report.
After the impact, the Jeep rotated and hit the front of a Workhorse W42 that was stopped at a light.
The impact also forced Baltzell’s vehicle between the Workhorse and a Ford Expedition.
No other drivers were hospitalized.
The crash remains under investigation.
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