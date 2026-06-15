Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Riverside hit-and-run

RIVERSIDE — The man killed in a hit-and-run in Riverside last week has been identified.

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Andrew Shipp, 36, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

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As previously reported, Shipp was on a bicycle that was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Brandt Pike and Pleasant Valley Avenue.

He died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was not at the scene, but was later found by officers and towed for evidence processing.

The crash and investigation caused a portion of Brandt Pike to be closed for nearly four hours on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.

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