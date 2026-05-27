Coroner IDs body pulled from Stillwater River on Memorial Day

A body was located during Monday’s search efforts for a missing man along the Stillwater River in Englewood.

ENGLEWOOD — The body found after a week-long search of the Stillwater River has been identified.

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Timothy Smith, 21, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, crews were first called around 7:30 p.m. on May 18 for reports of a man who had gone into the water and had not returned.

Search efforts in and along the river had been going on each day since then. On Monday afternoon, crews were searching north of the Englewood Dam when they found a deceased person, according to a release from the Englewood Fire Department.

Recent flooding caused debris to accumulate along the river, which restricted access. Crews had to clear the area to safely recover the body.

Smith’s body was successfully brought to shore around 4 p.m.

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