Coroner IDs employee killed in large industrial fire at area plant

FAIRFIELD — The employee who died after a fire at an area food plant has been identified.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at Koch Foods Plant B at 630 Commerce Center Drive, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Fairfield Fire Department confirmed the previously unaccounted-for employee had been recovered late Sunday afternoon in an area of the building that had heavy damage.

That employee was identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Griffin Darrow, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Three people were injured, with two being transported to UC Medical Center and having since been released.

Due to Ammonia tanks inside the building at the time of the fire, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the areas surrounding the plant, but was lifted just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

No firefighters or emergency first responders were hurt during the fire or the efforts to extinguish it.

