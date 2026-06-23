Coroner IDs man dead after hitting utility pole on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — The 45-year-old man who died after crashing into a utility pole in Dayton on Friday has been identified.

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Glen White was identified on Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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As previously reported, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Hoover Avenue on June 19.

A Chevrolet Cobalt went off the right side of the road and hit the pole.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police said White was not wearing his seatbelt.

White was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

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