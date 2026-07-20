Coroner IDs man hit by SUV on I-675

Authorities said a person is dead after being struck by a car on I-675 in Beavercreek Friday morning.

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton man who died after being hit by an SUV on Interstate 675 last week has been identified.

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Corderro Leonard, 27, was identified on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported just before 4:55 a.m. on Friday on I-675 northbound near Kemp Road.

Beavercreek Police said a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was going northbound in the far right lane when it hit a man, later identified as Leonard, who was in the roadway.

Leonard was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Equinox wasn’t injured in the crash.

The crash caused northbound I-675 to be closed for about two hours.

News Center 7 has reached out to Beavercreek Police to get an update on their investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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