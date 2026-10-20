Coroner IDs man killed after truck crashes into pole, catches fire

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The man who died in a crash in Montgomery County early Monday morning has been identified.

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Joseph Fox, 44, was identified as the crash victim on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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As previously reported, the crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of S. Union Road in Jefferson Township on Monday.

When Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies got to the scene, they found a single pickup truck fully engulfed in flames in the tree line.

An initial investigation showed that the truck was going northbound on S. Union Road when it went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole before stopping in the tree line.

Fox was the only person in the truck. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

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