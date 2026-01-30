Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving wrong-way driver accused of running from traffic stop

MORIANE — The man who died in a crash involving a driver who was allegedly running from a traffic stop in Moraine has been identified.

Richard Craft, 60, was identified on Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 reported on Thursday, Craft was killed when his car was hit by a suspect going the wrong way in a Jeep on Kettering Blvd.

A Moraine officer initially tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep near State Route 741 and Kettering Blvd. shortly before noon. The driver took off from the stop, driving the wrong way down Kettering Blvd.

The officer did not chase the suspect.

The Jeep continued going the wrong way until it collided with Craft’s vehicle about 1.5 miles from the initial traffic stop.

A 911 caller reported that the driver of the Jeep was seen running away from the scene immediately after the crash.

When officers and fire crews got to the crash scene, they found two injured victims. One was a passenger in the Jeep, and the other was Craft.

Craft had life-threatening injuries and ultimately died at the scene.

The passenger of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find the suspect and take him into custody. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges against the driver are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

