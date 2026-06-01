Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton shooting last month

DAYTON — The man killed in a shooting in Dayton last month has been identified.
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Andre Carpenter, 32, died on May 5, according to a release from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday.
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As previously reported, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue around 4:17 a.m. on May 5.
“I heard shots. Send somebody right now,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.
Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon previously said officers found a man, later identified as Carpenter, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The coroner’s release indicated Carpenter died at the scene.
We’re working to learn if a suspect has been identified in this case.
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