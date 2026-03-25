Coroner IDs man killed during officer-involved shooting in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON — The man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Downtown Dayton last night has been identified.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will break down the new information and video on the officer-involved shooting tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The man was identified as Reginald Thomas, 44, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Dayton Police Department.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of N. St. Clair and E. Third Streets.

Police Chief Kamran Afzal said on Wednesday that this started after an officer was on routine patrol and saw Thomas on a bike commit a traffic violation and stopped him.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a criminal investigation and present the facts to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

An internal administrative investigation will be conducted by the Dayton Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau.

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