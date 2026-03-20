Coroner IDs man killed in Greene County motorcycle crash

FAIRBORN — The man killed in a motorcycle crash in Greene County on Thursday evening has been identified.
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Mark Hardin, 40, of Dayton, was identified as the victim in the crash on Friday by the Greene County Coroner’s Office.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened in the 300 block of North Broad Street in Fairborn.
Police on the scene told News Center 7 that Hardin was the only one involved in the crash, where the motorcycle hit a pole.
Hardin died at the scene of the crash.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash.
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