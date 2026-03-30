Coroner IDs man killed in house fire in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The man who was killed in a house fire in Butler Township over the weekend has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paul Zych, 68, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews responded to the 11000 block of Dogleg Road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday on reports of a structure fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw Butler Township Police and fire crews on scene, along with Vandalia and Union fire crews.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they responded to the scene Saturday morning.

Crews were on scene for several hours, making sure there were no hotspots. The house has since been boarded up to make sure no one goes inside.

A neighbor told News Center 7 that he was shocked by the fire, and that while he didn’t see any flames, he saw lots of smoke.

“The whole front of his house, under the eaves, smoke was just pouring out of it, and the northern end of the house was totally engulfed in smoke. So it was, it was really, really bad,” Mark Weiss, a neighbor, said.

He said that it is an image that he will never forget.

“I didn’t see any flames coming out. That was even more ominous; just to see the smoke billowing out of there,” Weiss said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Butler Township fire marshal.

News Center 7 has reached out to the fire department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group