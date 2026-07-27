Coroner IDs man killed in shooting near local sports bar

Deputies said an argument led to gunfire, leaving two people shot, and one of them died.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near a local sports bar last week has been identfied.

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Terrance Charles, 36, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded at 2:03 a.m. on Friday to the 5200 block of N. Main Street on a reported shooting.

Deputies said an argument led to gunfire in a parking lot near what used to be the old Barnsider Restaurant along N. Main Street in Harrison Twp. It’s now the Pregame Taphouse and Grille.

The business wrote in the comments of the Sheriff’s Office social media post the following:

Please be advised Pregame Tap House &amp; Grille was close during this incident. This incident happen next door to Pregame not on Pregame property. The victim or shooters never came into Pregame. We send our condolences out to the family of the victim. — Pregame Tap House and Grille

First responders arrived and provided first aid to the victim, but he died at the scene.

Deputies said they learned that a person was shot at the location after that person showed up at a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said they don’t know what led to the gunfire or what the argument was about.

According to deputies, the shooter took off before they arrived at the scene. Deputies told News Center 7 on Friday that they had not identfied a suspect.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue following this story.

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