Coroner IDs man killed in wrong-way crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A 56-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on State Route 4 last week.

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Jeffrey Brant, of Troy, died after a crash on Friday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and a Dayton Police Department crash report.

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A crash report states that Brant was driving a Honda Civic north in the southbound lanes on State Route 4 when he collided with a Nissan Quest that was going south.

Brant died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Niassan, a 39-year-old Dayton woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

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