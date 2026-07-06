Coroner IDs man recovered from Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — The man whose body was recovered at Madison Lakes over the weekend has been identified.

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Adoum Ramadan, 21, was identified on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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Rescue crews first responded to Madison Lakes, on Olive Road, for a reported water rescue around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The initial report was that Ramadan had been swimming in the lake when he went underwater and did not reappear.

Crews had to suspend their search due to the lack of daylight on Saturday evening. They resumed search efforts around 8 a.m. on Sunday, eventually locating his body with an underwater drone.

Trotwood Fire Chief Richard Haacke told News Center 7 that swimming is prohibited at Madison Lakes, yet people continue to enter the water.

“I would emphasize that Madison Lakes is an especially dangerous place to swim because of its cold, deep water, underwater hazards, and currents. As a former limestone quarry, the lake also contains steep drop-offs, jagged rock formations, and underwater shelves that can create hazardous conditions for swimmers,” Haacke said in a statement.

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