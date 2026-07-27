Coroner IDs man shot, killed after argument in Dayton

At least one person is dead after a shooting in Dayton early Friday morning. A 911 caller told dispatchers that she saw someone lying on the ground.

DAYTON — The man shot and killed in Dayton last week has been identified.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is working to learn more about this shooting investigation. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Theodore Montgomery, 42, was identified on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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As previously reported, Dayton Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Central Avenue shortly after midnight on Friday.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a male told a dispatcher that he heard at least eight shots.

A second caller told dispatchers she saw someone lying on the ground, noting that he wasn’t breathing.

Officers found Montgomery suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Despite officers providing first aid, he died from his injuries at the scene.

Detectives began investigating and gathered information on a possible suspect. That led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, identified in court records as Jamont Matthews.

Matthews has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault. and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

An affidavit and statement of facts allege Matthews shot Montgomery after an argument.

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