Coroner IDs man who had medical emergency after being tased by deputies, ingesting drugs Deputies placed on leave pending investigation

HARRISON TWP. — Investigators have identified the 39-year-old man who died after being Tasered by deputies and ingesting suspected drugs on May 15.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Albert Spann.

The sheriff’s office previously incorrectly stated Spann was 38.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies were called to the 5100 block of Embassy Place regarding a trespassing complaint.

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The caller told dispatchers that a man she may have known had been banging on her door for approximately 20 minutes.

Dispatch told responding deputies that the man, identified as Spann, had prior encounters with law enforcement involving failure to comply and possession of narcotics.

While checking the surrounding area, deputies located a man matching the description in the 5700 block of N. Dixie Drive walking in the middle of the road.

When they tried to speak with him, he reportedly failed to comply with verbal commands and continued walking into oncoming traffic.

Since the man continued to be uncooperative, a deputy deployed a Taser on him, according to the spokesperson.

Spann then reportedly tried to destroy evidence by ingesting a baggie of suspected narcotics while deputies tried to secure him.

He reportedly continued to resist while deputies tried to move him out of the roadway.

Once he was moved from the road, Spann experienced a medical emergency and became unresponsive.

Deputies immediately began to render first aid and alerted medics to a possible overdose.

Spann was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

MCSO requested the Dayton Police Department to conduct an independent investigation into what happened.

In alignment with department procedure, the deputies involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

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