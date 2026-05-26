Coroner IDs pilot, flight instructor killed when small plane crashed into Ohio home

NTSB is now investigating after a plane crashed into an Akron-area home, killing 2 people aboard the plane. The people inside the house managed to escape.

AKRON — The two people who died after a small plane crashed into an Ohio home earlier this month have been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pilot David Garcia, 38, of Hammond, Indiana, and flight instructor Colin Albee, 39, of Allen, Texas, were identified this week by the Summit County Medical Examiner, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on May 14 in Akron.

The men were flying a 1963 Piper Cherokee, which took off from Akron Fulton Airport at 2:03 p.m.

Less than two hours later, the plane crashed into a home along Canterbury Circle.

Neighbors told WOIO that a plane landed on the ground in front of the home, hit a stop sign, and then went into the garage.

Video and photos from WOIO show that the garage was destroyed and several levels of a two-story home were completely burned away.

Garcia and Albee were found dead inside the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a father and two children were in the home at the time of the crash, but they were able to get out safely.

The family whose home was damaged in the crash is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, WOIO reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]