Coroner IDs woman found inside semi truck; 38-year-old suspect identified

A truck driver who admitted to killing a woman to the authorities is in jail.

PREBLE COUNTY — The woman whose body was found inside a semi truck at a travel center in Preble County this week has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is working to learn more about the case and the suspect. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

Shanae Robinson, 36, of Indianapolis, was identified by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to what they thought was a deadly crash near the Ohio/Indiana state line on Wednesday evening.

“It was during that interaction with Wayne County and later our deputies, that the male subject had provided information that he may be responsible for the death of a female,” Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson told News Center 7 on Thursday.

Simpson confirmed that a suspect was booked in the Preble County Jail in connection with the investigation. The coroner’s office confirmed the suspect’s identity as 38-year-old LaDavid Shaw on Friday.

LaDavid Shaw (Preble County Jail)

Online jail records show Shaw was booked into the jail on Thursday on a murder charge.

The case remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group