Coroner IDs woman killed in house fire, death ruled homicide; man in custody

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Zumbrum Road.

1 dead after fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A deadly house fire in Darke County has been ruled a homicide.

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The victim was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for a forensic exam and testing.

>>PHOTOS: 1 dead after fire in Darke County

They identified the woman as Ericka Kramer, 50, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire was reported on Friday at around 12:30 p.m. at the 2700 block of Zumbrim Road.

Whittaker said when crews arrived on scene, they immediately called for extra help.

“Heavy fire. Firefighters checked the inside of the house as part of the firefighting operation and discovered a deceased adult,” Whittaker said on Friday.

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The sheriff’s office said that Kramer was in the home minutes before the fire.

“Darke County Coroner, Dr. Susan Brown, has ruled the manner of death as homicide,” said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. “Positive identification is anticipated in the coming days pending further scientific testing.”

Detectives arrested Peyton Beam, 22, on Sunday in connection with this homicide and fire.

Online jail records show that Beam is in the Darke County Jail on formal charges of aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Peyton Beam Mugshot Photo from Darke County Sheriff's Office

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