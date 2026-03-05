Coroner IDs woman killed in Xenia hit-and-run

A man is in custody after a woman was hit and killed by a car along a busy road in Xenia on Wednesday night.

XENIA — The woman who died after being hit by a car in Xenia Wednesday night has been identified.

Amanda Moore, 47, was identified on Thursday by the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported, a state trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) found Moore on the ground in the middle of West Main Street around 7:20 p.m.

Xenia police and fire crews were then called to the scene.

Moore appeared to have been hit by a car and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Xenia Police spokesperson.

The car and driver involved weren’t on scene, but an SUV was seen leaving the area just after the crash happened.

Authorities found a silver 2010 Land Rover with apparent damage a few blocks away from the scene. There were no license plates on the car.

Xenia police later identified the driver of the Land Rover as Brandon Swan.

Swan allegedly drove another vehicle and left the Xenia/Dayton area, but was later located and taken into custody by the Monroe Police Department in Butler County.

The spokesperson said Swan was being charged with one count of tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident.

