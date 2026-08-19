Coroner IDs woman killed in rollover crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A 22-year-old woman who died in a rollover crash in Butler County over the weekend has been identified.

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The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Madison Reiff on Tuesday.

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As previously reported, the crash happened on Saturday, Aug. 15, in the 500 block of Mormon Road at around 2:18 a.m.

Three people were freed from the vehicle by nearby residents before first responders arrived on the scene, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a fourth person, identified as Reiff. She was found unresponsive and died at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office said her preliminary cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on Mormon Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.

The SUV hit a utility pole before rolling multiple times.

The driver and two occupants were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.M.A.R.T) was called to the scene and conducted the investigation.

Deputies believe impairment to be a factor in the crash.

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