Coroner reveals cause of death for 21-year-old found dead in Dayton home

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office released the identity and the cause of death for a 21-year-old man found dead in a Dayton home.

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Samuel Wilson, 21, was found dead inside a home in the first block of Patterson Village Drive in April.

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As previously reported, Dayton police responded to the home for a welfare check.

Family members told officers that they hadn’t heard from the resident of the home in several days, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

When they entered the home, officers found Wilson dead.

The coroner’s office said his cause of death is multiple drug intoxication and the manner of death is accidental.

The matter remains under investigation.

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