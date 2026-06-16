Coroner searching for family of man found dead

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — An area coroner’s office is searching for the family of a man who was found dead last month.

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The Wayne County Coroner’s Office shared on social media that they are looking for the family members of 62-year-old Steven “Stevie” Mullins.

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Mullins was found dead in Richmond, Indiana, on May 30.

The coroner’s office said that they have “exhausted all available investigative avenues to locate next of kin and is now turning to our community for assistance.”

If anyone knows information that may help identify and contact his family, either call the coroner’s office at 765-973-9355 or email the office at coroner@waynecounty.in.gov.

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