Coroner’s office identifies skeletal remains found in Preble County

Coroner’s office working to identify skeletal remains found in Preble County Some results take months and even years, despite the expert’s best efforts.
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The coroner’s office has identified the remains that were recently found in Preble County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, someone discovered the skeletal remains in an empty building along Eaton-Lewisburg Road on April 7.

The remains were identified as Ryan Studebaker, 43.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators used dental records from a correctional facility in Ohio to identify the remains, according to a media release.

Studebaker was from the Lewisburg area.

Family members last had contact with him in January 2024.

Investigators said he was without a permanent address during that time frame.

No foul play is suspected.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter