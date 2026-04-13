Coroner’s office identifies skeletal remains found in Preble County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The coroner’s office has identified the remains that were recently found in Preble County.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, someone discovered the skeletal remains in an empty building along Eaton-Lewisburg Road on April 7.
The remains were identified as Ryan Studebaker, 43.
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Investigators used dental records from a correctional facility in Ohio to identify the remains, according to a media release.
Studebaker was from the Lewisburg area.
Family members last had contact with him in January 2024.
Investigators said he was without a permanent address during that time frame.
No foul play is suspected.
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