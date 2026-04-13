Coroner’s office identifies skeletal remains found in Preble County

Some results take months and even years, despite the expert’s best efforts.

Coroner’s office working to identify skeletal remains found in Preble County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The coroner’s office has identified the remains that were recently found in Preble County.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, someone discovered the skeletal remains in an empty building along Eaton-Lewisburg Road on April 7.

The remains were identified as Ryan Studebaker, 43.

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Investigators used dental records from a correctional facility in Ohio to identify the remains, according to a media release.

Studebaker was from the Lewisburg area.

Family members last had contact with him in January 2024.

Investigators said he was without a permanent address during that time frame.

No foul play is suspected.

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