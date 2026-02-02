Xenia man dies in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY — A Xenia man is dead after a crash in Greene County on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on US 42 near Richland Road, in Spring Valley Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

An investigation showed that Anthony Elliott, 67, was driving a 2005 Acura TL and failed to yield from a private drive. His Acura was hit by a 2018 Kia Forte, driven by a 54-year-old Spring Valley woman, that had been going southwest on US 42.

The impact caused both vehicles to go off the east side of US 42, into the median, according to OSHP.

Elliot died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were seriously injured and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

