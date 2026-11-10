Coroners warn of deadly drugs sold at smoke shops, gas stations

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio — Some health professionals are concerned about the impact of kratom products that are bought at kratom shops, smoke shops, and gas stations.

Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree that grows in Southeast Asia.

Its only legal form is as raw plant material, dried and crushed leaves, or ground powder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Dayton, where she discussed the difference between natural kratom and synthetic kratom.

Kratom products are growing in popularity in smoke shops across the Miami Valley.

However, the type of kratom and its impact on users is concerning.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Every single kratom has different effects,” said Rabi Ahmed, Smokers Plus Dayton. “So, if you Google it, they definitely show you like which is good for anxiety, which is good for pain, which good for uplifting energy.”

The manager at Smokers Plus has been selling kratom products for over 8 years.

But he said there’s a difference between natural kratom products and synthetic kratom products.

“Do not go with synthetic kratom, not at all, the problem with the synthetic purse they only gives you energy for a limited time and they get you addicted as well,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed said his customers buy these bags of natural kratom powder to help manage pain or anxiety.

He added there’s a reason why synthetic kratom is illegal for stores to sell nationwide and it’s addictive.

“It is very hard. I seen people, they come here with shaking hands, you know, stuff like that,” Ahmed said.

That’s why coroner’s offices, like Hamilton County, are sounding the alarm.

There are 4 suspected deaths connected to kratom.

“That’s the problem: is that you can’t trust the label because it may not be accurate about what’s actually in the pill or the liquid that you’re consuming,” said Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, Hamilton County Coroner.

Montgomery County Public Health Department said:

The detection of kratom in an overdose death indicates that the substance was present in the individual’s system at the time of death; however, the presence of kratom alone does not establish causation. Overdose deaths frequently involve multiple substances, and determining the cause and manner of death requires a comprehensive investigation by the coroner.

The Community Overdose Action Team reminds the public they should be aware that products marketed as ‘natural’, and may be illegally sold in stores, are not necessarily risk-free and may carry significant health risks.

In addition, there are great risks associated with purchasing drugs of on the street and using illicit substances, including kratom, particularly when used in large quantities or in combination with other drugs or alcohol.

--Dawn Schwartz, Community Overdose Action Team Project Manager

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group