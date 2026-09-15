Corrections officer indicted, accused of assaulting inmate

CLERMONT COUNTY — A corrections officer could spend time behind bars.

Matthew Mullenix was indicted by a Clermont County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault following a use-of-force incident involving a prisoner.

Each felonious assault count carries a potential prison sentence ranging from two to eight years.

The charges relate to an incident at the Clermont County Jail on July 7, 2026.

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At approximately 3:29 p.m., Mullenix entered a prisoner’s cell and found the individual with a shirt tied around their neck.

Prosecutors said that Mullenix took the shirt away and then repeatedly and unnecessarily struck the inmate, causing significant injuries, before restraining the prisoner.

Mullenix was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigated.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office evaluated witness accounts, body camera video, and medical documentation.

Investigators submitted their findings to prosecutors, who determined that Mullenix used excessive force while restraining the inmate.

Clermont County Sheriff Chris Stratton released a statement addressing the indictment and the department’s response to the allegations.

“I want to be explicit: nobody within this department is exempt from the law,” Stratton said. “We treat allegations seriously whenever a staff member is accused of violating policies, breaking the law, or failing the public trust. We examine the evidence, review the facts and proceed with the necessary steps.”

Mullenix is scheduled for an arraignment at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Clermont County Common Pleas Courthouse.